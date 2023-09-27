13abc Marketplace
LC4 looking for person who threw dog out of car in Toledo

By Zain Omair
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County Canine Care and Control is looking for the person who threw a dog out of a car in Toledo.

According to LC4, it happened over the weekend on South Avenue. Ring camera video captured a man throwing the 5-month-old puppy, now named “Duro,” out of a vehicle before speeding off.

“Duro came to us after someone witnessed him being thrown out of a car which is really hard to see. They were like we need to get him some help and see if he’s injured so they brought him down to us,” said LC4 Outreach Coordinator Cassie Bloomfield.

Volunteer Kristi Vargo said she’s heartbroken over the circumstances.

“I was absolutely devastated. I couldn’t believe it. He didn’t seem aggressive. He was just a regular puppy that just didn’t deserve that,” said Vargo.

In Ohio, it’s illegal to abandon a pet and a crime to maliciously or willfully cause harm to an animal. The consequences could include thousands of dollars in fines and/or jail time.

“It wasn’t right. There are other options, rescues, we have a fantastic facility throught the county. Just bring it to us, we can help these dogs. We can be there for them in ways someone else maybe couldn’t be there for them,” said Vargo.

Thankfully, Bloomfield said Duro is just like his name. “Duro” means “tough” in Spanish.

“We have to be their voice. They don’t speak human and so when we something like that we have to reach out and they absolutely did the right thing, they saw it happen, they got the evidence, brought it down for us, and showed us what happened,” said Bloomfield.

While LC4 tries to figure out who exactly abandoned him, Bloomfield said Duro is looking to the future for his forever home.

“Dogs are so amazing. They forgive so easily and just move onto the next thing, so that’s what we’re doing for him. We’re going to move onto the next thing and find him his happy home,” said Bloomfield.

It’s unclear if any legal action will be taken, since LC4 cannot press charges. However, Bloomfield said other entities could decide to take legal action so they are still looking for who is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to contact LC4.

