13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

MSU officially fires Mel Tucker as head football coach

(Michigan State Athletics)
By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University (MSU) announced Mel Tucker has been fired as head coach for its football team.

MSU Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Alan Haller, with the support of the interim president and the board of trustees, terminated Mel Tucker’s employment contract on Wednesday.

See the termination letter below:

Tuesday marked the final day of Tucker’s contracted seven days to respond to his contract termination from Sept. 18 when MSU’s athletic director announced that Tucker would be fired.

Tucker became embroiled in controversy after a USA Today report alleged Tucker had nonconsensual phone sex with a woman working with the football team on violence education. The report said a woman working with the football program on violence education claimed that Tucker performed nonconsensual phone sex with her.

The woman, identified as Brenda Tracy, is also a rape survivor. The report alleges that Tracy filed a complaint against Tucker to the university in December 2022, which resulted in a Title IX investigation into Tucker’s behavior.

According to MSU leadership, an outside investigator was brought in when the initial report was filed in December. In July 2023, the investigator recommended a formal hearing regarding the allegations.

After his contract was terminated without cause, Tucker responded with a statement that read:

On Monday, Sept. 25, Mel Tucker’s attorney responded to the termination with a 12-page press release highlighting their reasons why Tucker should not be fired with reasons such as the following:

  • “Based on the aforementioned reasons, the reported behavior
  • Did not occur on-campus or off-campus in a University-sponsored program or activity as required by RVSM Policy III(E)(1)(c)(i-iii), and
  • Did not lead to continuing adverse effects on the campus or on a University-sponsored program or activity as required by RVSM Policy III(E)(1)(c)(iv), and Would not meet a definition of prohibited conduct, even if proven.”

Read the full 12-page response below:

The hearing for Tucker to respond to his allegations is scheduled for October.

MSU officials aid this action does not conclude the ongoing Office for Civil Rights case—the process will continue.

Acting Head Football Coach Harlon Barnett is now named as interim head coach, subject to board approval during its October hearing.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Goodtime I ferry lost its forward propulsion Saturday and got stuck on Lake Erie, officials...
Ferry passengers back on land after malfunction strands them on Lake Erie
Police say a woman was found dead from an apparent dog bite in the 4200 block of Grantley on...
Woman found dead in Toledo yard from apparent dog bite, police say
i9 Follow-up: Postal Service manager gets warning after 5 employees complained about sexual...
Local postal employee charged for allegedly stealing mail
Officials with the Lucas County Sheriff's Office investigate a shooting on Sunrise Creek in...
LCSO: Boyfriend of Springfield Twp. shooting victim arrested
Pickup crashes into Shoreland Elementary after police pursuit, classes canceled
WATCH: Pickup crashes into Shoreland Elementary during police pursuit, classes canceled

Latest News

Chesser was arrested after the FBI said he possessed "hundreds if not 1,000 images" of child...
Former Springfield Twp. firefighter pleads ‘not guilty’ to sexual exploitation of a minor, child pornography charges
Photo of 1-year-old Jaydan Triplett who died in July 2023 at the age of 9.
2023 death of Toledo 9-year-old ruled a homicide caused by 2014 assault, coroner says
Four massage parlors busted for prostitution
Four massage parlors busted for prostitution
September 27th Weather Forecast