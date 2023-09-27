Navy Ride comes to Northwest Ohio to promote veteran suicide awareness

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - A group is making a cross-country bike trip to shine a light on Veteran Suicide Awareness Month. After traveling over 2,000 miles they made a stop in Northwest Ohio.

The Naval Academy of 1983 embarked on a bike journey in Washington state in Early August. The “Navy Ride” looks to bring attention to the suicide of military members, veterans, and family members. This trip will take more than 40 days to complete.

Navy Ride support aide Lynne Watson said, “We’re trying to bring awareness to this and also for the veterans to know that there are ways to help and that people care.” Watson is the wife of a retired veteran who is a member of the group.

City officials, family members and supporters of the cause greeted them during a stop in Perrysburg Wednesday morning.

Before they continued their ride the group did the 22 push-up challenge symbolizing the 22 veterans who die by suicide every day.

“Really two reasons, one to bring awareness to it and also to remind ourselves to reach out to our classmates, to reach out to our loved ones and others to make sure they’re doing well and their mental health is where they need to be and if not help them get support,” director of Navy Ride and retired veteran Dixon Smit said.

The Navy Ride has a total of 75 participants as they come and go at various stops. They receive support along the way.

Watson said, “We give ‘em snacks, we provide rides if they get too tired or have a breakdown.”

Smith says they come together to promote comradery, and physical and mental health, and to raise funds for veteran and military organizations.

The veterans group will end their journey in Annapolis, MD to honor the lives lost.

