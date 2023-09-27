NW Ohio organization helps grieving parents who have lost a baby or young child

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Next month is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month. Those who have gone through it say the pain of losing a baby or a young child is hard to even describe. Leaving a hole in your heart that is never filled.

There’s a Henry County non-profit organization that’s focused on helping those who experience that loss. Sufficient Grace Ministries has helped people navigate the darkest days of their lives.

Chelsea and Peter Muller’s twin boys Walker and Sawyer died less than an hour after they were born at just 22 weeks old in 2019.“I think about the boys every single day. All day, every day. They are constantly on my mind. To feel that pain is indescribable. It truly stays with you forever. One of the hardest parts is knowing it’s never going away,” says Chelsea.”

Chelsea says Sufficient Grace Ministries has been a true lifeline. “Not only were they with me that day, they’ve been supporters ever since.”

Chelsea and Peter now have two young sons. Chelsea works to help others facing the same loss through her job as a labor and delivery nurse. “Because I went through something similar, I know the ache in their hearts. I let them know they are not alone.”

Kelly Gerken is the Executive Director and founder of Sufficient Grace Ministries. The organization provides things like peer-to-peer support, remembrance photographs, memory books and comfort bears. “Not only do we offer local resources here in Ohio, but we help people in all the states and 35 countries have our resources.”

Kelly and her husband Tim have two adult sons. They lost three other children. Their twin girls Faith and Grace were stillborn in 1996. Two years later their son Thomas died just hours after he was born. “For those who haven’t walked through this type of loss, there are so many unique layers to the loss of a child.”

Kelly has made it her life’s work to help others. “There is great power in having someone who understands, who has walked where you’ve walked.”

Sufficient Grace Ministries provides all kinds of different support and resources for grieving parents and other family members. In addition to bereavement support, the organization also provides perinatal hospice services. All of the services are free.

One of the events that helps make that possible is the Race for Grace, an annual walk and run that will be held in Deshler next month.

“It is so powerful to families because on that day, everyone understands. They say their baby’s names, they hear their baby’s names. They don’t have to hide,” Kelly Gerken said.

Sufficient Grace Ministries relies on donations to operate. The Race for Grace Remembrance Walk and Run is a big fundraiser. It’s Saturday, October 7th in Deshler. More than 600 people are expected.

If you’d like to take part or if you’d just like to learn more about the work of the organization, click here.

The non-profit can always use donations of time and money. Many of the volunteers help by knitting and crocheting. There are about 200 volunteers in Ohio.

On a side note, Sufficient Grace Ministries recently opened an office in Toledo.

The organization also offers training for nurses, doctors and other hospital staff members at 39 hospitals around Ohio.

