Ohio Redistricting Commission votes unanimously to approve 2024 House, Senate maps

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Redistricting Commission voted unanimously (7-0) Tuesday to approve newly proposed House and Senate maps for 2024.

Members say the bipartisan plan was the result of hours of discussions and negotiations.

Political analysts have said an initial proposal last week made by Republicans would have given the GOP a chance to maintain its supermajority.

Democrats say the new maps released Tuesday night give them a chance to pick up more seats. But they say it is not perfect.

The new maps create three safe Democratic House seats in Lucas County and one safe Republican seat. The Senate map will keep Toledo together and give Lucas County two senators, one Republican and one Democrat.

