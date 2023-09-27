September 27th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be cloudy today with an isolated shower possible. Showers and storms are likely this evening and tonight. Severe weather is not expected, but the slow-moving showers could dump an inch of rain or more for those that get the heavy rain. Highs today will be in the low 70s. Thursday will bring more clouds and a few scattered showers at times. Highs are expected to stay in the middle 60s. Friday will start cloudy and end up sunny late. Highs get back into the low to middle 70s. Saturday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high in the upper 70s. All of next week is expected to bring highs in the 80s with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Near record highs can’t be ruled out on a couple of days late next week.

