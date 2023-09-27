Severe summer weather caused problems for local pumpkin farmers

ERIE, Michigan (WTVG) - It is officially pumpkin season, but some patches just could not be picked. According to farmers nationwide, and some here locally, severe summer weather caused major issues for the crop, and we could see a shortage.

“In all my years of raising, 33 years, I’ve had one year that was not real well. But this year takes the cake,” said owner of Trabbic Pumpkin Farm, Ken Trabbic.

He says the severe summer weather destroyed most of the pumpkins on his Erie, Mich. farm.

“We’ve had softball size hail, we’ve had tremendous wind, straight-line winds at 70 mph, and an over-abundance of rain,” said Trabbic. “When they sit in mud all the time they’re growing, they will rot, and so that’s the struggle this year.”

Trabbic says he lost so many pumpkins, he had to go out and buy some from farms that did not struggle as much with the rain.

Farms like Fleitz family farm in Oregon, Ohio.

“We were fortunate to not get those extreme rains,” said the owner of Fleitz Pumpkin Farm, Paul Fleitz.

Fleitz says the growing season was still a challenge for him, but it ended up being a great crop.

As for prices, Trabbic says, despite the hardships, he is keeping everything the same. “Because we respect everybody who’s been here. We’ve had people here as many as 20 years, 30 years.”

That may not be the case everywhere, though.

“Prices are a little higher. I mean not on everything but some stuff we raised the price,” said Fleitz.

Although this year may not be ideal for the Trabbic family, they say they will keep chugging forward. Hoping they can still make due this fall season.

