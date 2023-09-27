St. Francis students fired up after Detroit Pistons Xtreme Team’s “smashing” pep rally performance
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Detroit Pistons Xtreme Team visited St. Francis de Sales and put on a “smashing” performance at the school’s pep rally on Wednesday.
The Xtreme Team’s performance brought the house down, or should we say, the backboard down, as it was shattered following a dunk by one of the team members.
The school says no one was injured and the stunt left all of the students fired up.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.