St. Francis students fired up after Detroit Pistons Xtreme Team’s “smashing” pep rally performance

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Detroit Pistons Xtreme Team visited St. Francis de Sales and put on a “smashing” performance at the school’s pep rally on Wednesday.

The Xtreme Team’s performance brought the house down, or should we say, the backboard down, as it was shattered following a dunk by one of the team members.

The school says no one was injured and the stunt left all of the students fired up.

