St. Francis students fired up after Detroit Pistons Xtreme Team’s “smashing” pep rally performance

The Xtreme Team’s performance brought the house down, or should we say, the backboard down, as it was shattered following a dunk by one of the team members. (St. Francis de Sales)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Detroit Pistons Xtreme Team visited St. Francis de Sales and put on a “smashing” performance at the school’s pep rally on Wednesday.

The Xtreme Team’s performance brought the house down, or should we say, the backboard down, as it was shattered following a dunk by one of the team members.

The school says no one was injured and the stunt left all of the students fired up.

