9/28: Derek’s Thursday Noon Forecast

As the rain ends, several mornings with dense fog are possible.
9/28: Derek's Thursday Noon Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A few scattered showers and drizzle this afternoon with highs in the mid-60s. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 60. If the clouds can break up, patchy dense fog would be an issue early Friday. Otherwise, morning clouds are expected on Friday, followed by lots of sunshine later in the day with highs in the mid-70s. Widespread, dense fog is likely on Saturday morning. The afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. More fog is possible Sunday morning. Sunday and Monday will bring lots of sunshine with highs in the low 80s. The middle of next week is expected to bring the middle 80s. A cooldown is likely late next week.

Rain Today, Great Weekend
