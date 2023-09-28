9/28: Derek’s Thursday Noon Forecast

A few scattered showers and drizzle this afternoon with highs in the mid-60s. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 60. If the clouds can break up, patchy dense fog would be an issue early Friday. Otherwise, morning clouds are expected on Friday, followed by lots of sunshine later in the day with highs in the mid-70s. Widespread, dense fog is likely on Saturday morning. The afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. More fog is possible Sunday morning. Sunday and Monday will bring lots of sunshine with highs in the low 80s. The middle of next week is expected to bring the middle 80s. A cooldown is likely late next week.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.