9/28/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Chance of showers early, patchy dense fog possible overnight into the morning, lows in the upper 50s. FRIDAY: Patchy dense AM fog, then becoming partly cloudy, highs in the lower 70s. SATURDAY: Dense AM fog, then partly cloudy, warmer, highs in the upper 70s. SUNDAY: Fog again possible in the morning, then mostly sunny and warm, highs near 80.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.