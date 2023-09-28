13abc Marketplace
9/28/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

By Jay Berschback
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Chance of showers early, patchy dense fog possible overnight into the morning, lows in the upper 50s. FRIDAY: Patchy dense AM fog, then becoming partly cloudy, highs in the lower 70s. SATURDAY: Dense AM fog, then partly cloudy, warmer, highs in the upper 70s. SUNDAY: Fog again possible in the morning, then mostly sunny and warm, highs near 80.

