City Mission of Findlay expanding, opening shelter for women with children

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - The number of homeless women, seeking shelter with their children, has doubled from last year according to officials with City Mission, a homeless shelter located in Findlay.

With the help of a donation from a local family, the shelter will be expanding its services for women with children.

“Women with children are the fastest growing homeless population in the country, and Hancock County is no different,” Kathryn Bausman, executive director of City Mission said.

City Mission has 122 beds and five family rooms. They are at their capacity when 90 people are housed in the shelter.

“Last year we served 19 families with 33 children, so far this year we’ve served 40 families with over 55 children,” Bausman said.

Bausman said the main challenge is keeping the families together as one safe unit in the current facility along West Main Cross Street.

“We do serve a population that has mental health issues and substance use issues, that isn’t the healthy environment or even the safest environment for children,” Bausman said.

The building that was donated by Jeff and Anne Mary Whitman is located along North Main Street in Findlay. It was most recently occupied by the Family Resource Center, which has relocated. The building has 18 rooms that will eventually be used, right now only nine rooms will be used.

“In that, we will be able to have a large playroom, we’ll be able to have a large family space,” Bausman said. “Individual bedrooms with private bathrooms, we’ll be able to invite other agencies in so that they can see the women and the children right there on property.”

Charity Hensley, program coordinator, at City Mission, said women who enter the shelter with their children require more attention than a traditional single person that enters the shelter.

“Children need to be enrolled in school, we have to talk about vaccination records, documentation, issues that the child may be experiencing, issues the mother may be experiencing,” said Hensley. “How we can just wrap around and get them what they need to just move them forward quicker to permanent stability,”

Once the women and children are moved into the new North Main Street location, services can be expanded at City Mission, located along West Main Cross Street.

“Come in even under the influence, or they can come in without a background check, just for an overnight,” Bausman said.

