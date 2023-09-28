13abc Marketplace
Eclipse leads TPS to cancel school on April 8

By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Public School district will not have classes on April 8.

In a message to staff, the board said ‘a variety of factors’ surrounding the solar eclipse that day led to the decision to extend spring break for students and create a professional development day for staff.

Toledo is on the outer edge of the eclipse, but will experience a total eclipse, with the moon fully blocking out the sun, for 1-2 minutes.

