Eclipse leads TPS to cancel school on April 8

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Public School district will not have classes on April 8.

In a message to staff, the board said ‘a variety of factors’ surrounding the solar eclipse that day led to the decision to extend spring break for students and create a professional development day for staff.

Toledo is on the outer edge of the eclipse, but will experience a total eclipse, with the moon fully blocking out the sun, for 1-2 minutes.

