Former Brooklyn head football coach speaks out after he says he was forced to resign

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Former Football Coach for Brooklyn High School, Tim McFarland says he was forced to resign after controversy at Friday’s football game against Beachwood. Beachwood Schools said Brooklyn’s coaches were calling a line play where they called “Nazi” to alert players of a blitz. It was also alleged that Brooklyn players used racial slurs during the game.

“It is not my intent to hurt anyone’s feelings. I am there to coach football. Help young men develop the next step in their life,” says McFarland.

Tim McFarland has coached football for 43 years. The last three were at Brooklyn High School.

After the controversy surrounding last week’s game, the former coach says he was forced to resign. 19 News spoke with him on Thursday. McFarland admitting he is disappointed with the school’s administration who demanded his resignation. McFarland says he is a decent man who neither intended or caused any harm to anyone when the term “Nazi” was used by his players during Friday’s game.

“I would never want to leave a job undone. I was very concerned about all the things that were being said, but I had to go on for the kids,” says McFarland.

On Thursday, McFarland his attorney released a statement addressing the wrongful termination.

“The notion that the use of this term in last Friday’s football game implies any anti-Semitism or intent to offend on the part of McFarland or any of the Brooklyn High players, coaches, or community is not only false but absurdly so. The term “Nazi” is by no means an anti-Semitic slur. As a matter of historical fact, the term “Nazi” is well known to describe a notorious German political party that, after coming to power in Germany, employed aggressive military attacks known as “blitzkriegs.” The term “blitz” has long been a commonly employed term in the militaristic sport of American football, which is derived from this Nazi-era German military term, to describe similarly aggressive tactics by defensive players.”

McFarland says one of the biggest misunderstandings is is that there was never a play or formation with the name “Nazi”. He says “Nazi” is a term used by linemen to alert teammates about what might be happening during a play.

“We have used the term Nazi for several years, so the lineman can have a code to let each other know that there is a play side blitz occurring off the edge that they have to adjust their blocking scheme to pick up that aggressive blitz,” says McFarland.

He says his players used “Nazi” regularly in the past. McFarland says this is the first time he’s heard of anyone having a problem with it. He says he apologized after the Beachwood coaching staff asked the team to stop using the term. McFarland says he even offered to go in the locker room and personally apologize to the Beachwood players, but was told it is not necessary.

“Once Coach McFarland said I am sorry It never occurred to me anyone would be offended. We will stop using the term. I will apologize to your boys at half time. That should have been the end of it,” says Peter Pattakos, McFarland’s attorney.

It was also alleged that Brooklyn High School Football players were using racial slurs during the game.

McFarland says he is weighing any and all legal options. That includes those he claims caused “extremely damaging and defamatory firestorm.”

