Jeep transporters not on strike concerned for their safety

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s day 14 on the picket lines and emotions are running high. In Toledo, police have been called to the Jeep plant at least six times for safety concerns.

They’re not on strike but workers transporting jeeps that were built prior to the UAW strike are concerned for their safety.

A worker called 911 to report a driver supporting the strike was cutting them off.

Dispatcher: “You said it’s a black Jeep Grand Cherokee correct?”

Caller: “Yes, and she’s been doing it. It’s a female. She’s been doing it for over an hour now, and my boss and the company said to contact you guys to let you guys know because they’re interfering with our work that’s in the roadway, and they’re jeopardizing our safety. I mean, she’s just back and forth, cutting us off slamming on her brakes in the middle of red lights in the roadway.”

The worker told a dispatcher that she was just trying to do her job.

Caller: “We’re not on strike. We’re not allowed to strike through our contract, so we have to work or we get fired, so we’re not disrespecting them stopping their picket, you know, doing nothing like that.”

Since the strike started Toledo police have been called to the plant at least six times for people running red lights, disorderly conduct, flow problems, reckless driving, accident with injuries, and a weapons call.

According to this police report officers witnessed 25-50 jeeps parading around the plant failing to yield to emergency vehicles and blocking intersections.

The president of UAW Local 12 Bruce Baumhower says he spoke with officers about that incident.

”The police came and we talked through it. Cooler heads prevailed and everyone went back to the picket line,” Baumhower said.

Police and union leaders say they’ve talked to strikers about safety and harassing people who still have to work.

“I would ask again, but everybody just stay calm and we’ll get through this,” Baumhower said.

Stellantis released a statement Thursday in response to these situations saying in part, “We respect our employees’ right to advocate for their position, including their right to peacefully picket. but the violence must stop. We have put a record offer on the table and are working hard to reach an agreement as quickly as possible, which will enable us to go back to work together. Let’s make every effort to de-escalate our words and our actions until then.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.