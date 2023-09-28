13abc Marketplace
Ohio governor holds COVID-19 news conference following positive test

Gov. Mike DeWine -- (R) Ohio
Gov. Mike DeWine -- (R) Ohio(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is holding a virtual news conference Thursday afternoon to address COVID-19 more than one week after he tested positive for the virus.

The 76-year-old governor tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 19. He reported having a 101-degree fever at the time of taking his test around 5:30 p.m. that day. The governor’s office said DeWine started experiencing mild cold symptoms the day before his positive test. As his symptoms worsened, he decided to take a test.

“The current strain of Covid-19 can present itself with symptoms much like a head cold. Governor DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health advise testing yourself for Covid-19, even if you think you have only a minor cold,” the governor’s office said in a statement.

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, the Ohio Department of Health Director, is joined the governor in his news conference.

