13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Man indicted after allegedly attempting to strangle his child

Cousino is now facing charges of Strangulation, Endangering Children and Domestic Violence.
Cousino is now facing charges of Strangulation, Endangering Children and Domestic Violence.(Lucas County Corrections Center)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was indicted Thursday after he allegedly attempted to strangle his child.

According to court documents, on Aug. 8, Ronald Cousino, of Toledo, allegedly put his hands around his child’s throat and squeezed, making it difficult for the child to breathe. Afterwards, the child was found to have visible marks on his neck.

Cousino is now facing charges of Strangulation, Endangering Children and Domestic Violence.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Goodtime I ferry lost its forward propulsion Saturday and got stuck on Lake Erie, officials...
Ferry passengers back on land after malfunction strands them on Lake Erie
Police say a woman was found dead from an apparent dog bite in the 4200 block of Grantley on...
Woman found dead in Toledo yard from apparent dog bite
Officials with the Lucas County Sheriff's Office investigate a shooting on Sunrise Creek in...
LCSO: Boyfriend of Springfield Twp. shooting victim arrested
According to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office, Thomas Sepeda, 63, died after he was stabbed in...
Man found stabbed to death in Toledo
Nearly 30 minutes after the initial incident, a second crash happened and police say an...
TPD: Man dead, woman hurt in wrong-way crash on Anthony Wayne Bridge

Latest News

WIC
13 Action News Big Story: Food Insecurity
The new shot is recommended for everyone, even if they've received a booster in the past....
DeWine addresses recovery from COVID-19 diagnosis, officials encourage Ohioans to get new shots
The governor called a press conference Thursday in which he credited past vaccinations for an...
DeWine recovering after COVID-19 diagnosis
The proposed bill would raise the minimum wage for tipped and non-tipped workers to $15 in Ohio.
Proposed bill could create standard minimum wage