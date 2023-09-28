Man indicted after allegedly attempting to strangle his child

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was indicted Thursday after he allegedly attempted to strangle his child.

According to court documents, on Aug. 8, Ronald Cousino, of Toledo, allegedly put his hands around his child’s throat and squeezed, making it difficult for the child to breathe. Afterwards, the child was found to have visible marks on his neck.

Cousino is now facing charges of Strangulation, Endangering Children and Domestic Violence.

