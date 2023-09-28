New international bridge in Detroit expected to have big economic impact in Northwest Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Gordie Howe International Bridge will connect Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, Canada. There was a networking event at Maumee Bay State Park on Thursday to talk about it.

The first question some of you may have is what does a bridge that connects Detroit and Canada have to do with northwest Ohio? Experts say the answer is simple.

Scott Hayes is on the board of the Oregon Economic Development Foundation.

“What it means is jobs, what it means is investment, what it means is opportunity for Northwest Ohio,” Hayes said.

The foundation hosted an event highlighting the bridge’s expected impact on our region.

“If you have the conduits to get the products there, the people there without impediments, that gives us a great advantage,” Hayes said.

The multi-billion dollar span will be the longest cable-stayed bridge in North America. Experts say it will help clear up congestion often found on the Ambassador Bridge and the Tunnel to Canada, which in turn could help drive more business to our region.

“We’re relieving the bottleneck of that international trade, so it will flow freer and provide more capacity for more commerce to occur. Our manufacturing economy in northwest Ohio needs markets, and those markets exist in places like Canada. The bridge is just going to make it that much easier for our manufacturers to get their products and services to international markets,” Gary Thompson with the Regional Growth Partnership said.

Tom Kovacik is the Executive Director of the Transportation Advocacy Group of Northwest Ohio. He says recent improvements to I- 75 and I-475 in the Toledo area are important pieces of the puzzle when it comes to attracting new investment when the new bridge opens.

“The bridge is going to make it much easier for traffic to flow, much easier for goods and services to flow. That’s what it will do for northwest Ohio. We have been improving our infrastructure here in northwest Ohio for years, so those goods and services can move through our region quicker, safer and easier,” Kovacik said.

Brian McMahon is a local real estate broker who says investments are being made right now in our region because of the project.

“There are companies already investing here. They are companies securing control of key pieces of land and they are doing that now in anticipation of building a building so they can be ready when the bridge is ready. Logistics is in our genetics. And so this bridge will be like a widening of the artery of logistics into northwest Ohio,” McMahon said.

The multi-billion dollar project is expected to be finished in 2025. The bridge is a mile and a half long. In addition to six lanes for vehicles, there will also be a lane for pedestrians and cyclists.

