Nursing shortage hits medical facilities across Northwest Ohio

In Spring 2023, there were 1,200 vacant RN positions throughout Mercy, ProMedica, Regency, and UTMC
If you're thinking about becoming a nurse, those at UTMC say now is the time.
If you're thinking about becoming a nurse, those at UTMC say now is the time.
By Tony Geftos
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - If you ask those in the medical profession, many will tell you nursing can feel like a thankless job. That’s one reason why the number of nurses is dwindling.

“In some cases, it is at a critical point,” said Dr. Kathleen Mitchell, Associate Dean of Student Affairs at The University of Toledo College of Nursing. Once students get their degrees and become nurses, she said a lot of them are eventually quitting the profession.

“Many nurses have left the workforce, you know, due to a dissatisfaction with, you know, again, the challenges of the profession, whether that’s staffing, feeling stretched.” Dr. Mitchell added.

Across Northwest Ohio, Dr. Mitchell said hospitals are hiring. Last Spring in our area, she said there were 1,200 vacant RN positions throughout the major employers including Mercy, ProMedica, Regency, and UTMC. Now, they’re all trying to recruit, train, and retain prospective nurses however they can.

“You know, we have a an aging workforce,” continued Dr. Mitchell. “The average age of the nurse is about 52 years old. We’re going to see a number of retirements in the next 15 years. We have an aging population that will continue to need nursing care. We have a faculty shortage. We cannot, you know, the enrollment cannot keep pace with the demand for nurses.”

Dr. Mitchell considers proposed state legislation to help pay for nurse education a step in the right direction, but added the medical systems in our area and the patients can’t wait. If you’d like to learn more about UTMC’s College of Nursing, click here.

