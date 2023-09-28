One injured in shooting on Stickney Ave. near Manhattan Blvd.
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was injured in a shooting near Pete’s Market on Stickney Ave.
According to an official with the Toledo Police Department, one man was shot Thursday evening.
Police say the victim was taken to a nearby hospital but the condition is unknown at this time.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.