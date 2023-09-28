13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

One killed, one in custody following Thursday evening shooting on Sitckney Ave.

Police say the victim was taken to a nearby hospital but the condition is unknown at this time.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was shot and killed Thursday evening near Pete’s Market on Stickney Ave.

According to an official with the Toledo Police Department, officers responded to a shooting around 6 p.m. Thursday. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later declared dead.

According to an official with the Toledo Police Department, Cato Hornbeak was arrested on the scene. Hornbeak was charged with murder.

According to an official with the Toledo Police Department, one man was shot Thursday evening.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Goodtime I ferry lost its forward propulsion Saturday and got stuck on Lake Erie, officials...
Ferry passengers back on land after malfunction strands them on Lake Erie
Police say a woman was found dead from an apparent dog bite in the 4200 block of Grantley on...
Woman found dead in Toledo yard from apparent dog bite
Officials with the Lucas County Sheriff's Office investigate a shooting on Sunrise Creek in...
LCSO: Boyfriend of Springfield Twp. shooting victim arrested
Nearly 30 minutes after the initial incident, a second crash happened and police say an...
TPD: Man dead, woman hurt in wrong-way crash on Anthony Wayne Bridge
According to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office, Thomas Sepeda, 63, died after he was stabbed in...
Man found stabbed to death in Toledo

Latest News

The Health Department posted an orange sign on the door saying the home is unfit for human...
Neighborhood Nuisance: Owner of cockroach-infested home speaks out
A student-led committee put on anti-hazing educational programming this week for students,...
BGSU participating in National Hazing Prevention Week
The volunteer is alleging the councilman owes her money.
Toledo City Councilman faces civil lawsuit from former campaign volunteer
Since the strike began, TPD has been called to the plant at least six times for people running...
Jeep transporters not on strike concerned for their safety