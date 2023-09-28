One killed, one in custody following Thursday evening shooting on Sitckney Ave.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was shot and killed Thursday evening near Pete’s Market on Stickney Ave.

According to an official with the Toledo Police Department, officers responded to a shooting around 6 p.m. Thursday. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later declared dead.

According to an official with the Toledo Police Department, Cato Hornbeak was arrested on the scene. Hornbeak was charged with murder.

