September 28th Weather Forecast

Rain Today, Great Weekend(wtvg)
By Ross Ellet
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:38 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A few scattered showers will be likely again today with a cloudy sky. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60s. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 60. If the clouds can break up west of I-75, patchy fog would be an issue. Morning clouds are expected on Friday followed by lots of sunshine for the afternoon. Highs should return to the low 70s. Dense fog is very possible on Saturday morning. The afternoon will be mostly sunny with a high in the mid to upper 70s. Sunday and Monday will bring lots of sunshine with highs in the low 80s. The middle of next week is expected to bring the middle 80s. A cool down is possible late next week.

