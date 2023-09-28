September 28th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A few scattered showers will be likely again today with a cloudy sky. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60s. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 60. If the clouds can break up west of I-75, patchy fog would be an issue. Morning clouds are expected on Friday followed by lots of sunshine for the afternoon. Highs should return to the low 70s. Dense fog is very possible on Saturday morning. The afternoon will be mostly sunny with a high in the mid to upper 70s. Sunday and Monday will bring lots of sunshine with highs in the low 80s. The middle of next week is expected to bring the middle 80s. A cool down is possible late next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.