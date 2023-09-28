13abc Marketplace
TLCHD to host multiple CarFit events aimed at increasing safety for senior drivers

Trained technicians and health professionals will work with participants to ensure their vehicle provides maximum comfort and safety.
Trained technicians and health professionals will work with participants to ensure their vehicle provides maximum comfort and safety.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department’s Traffic Safety program is hosting multiple CarFit events for senior drivers throughout October.

The events will be held on the following dates:

  • Oct. 3
    • 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
    • Kingston Care Center located at 4121 King Road in Sylvania
  • Oct. 5
    • 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
    • Oregon Senior Center located at 350 Navarre Ave. in Oregon
  • Oct. 19
    • 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
    • Margaret Hunt Senior Center located at 2121 Garden Lake Drive in Toledo

TLCHD says while older drivers may be the safest drivers because they are more likely to wear their seatbelts and avoid risky driving behaviors, they may be more susceptible to injury or death after a crash. A proper fit for drivers inside their vehicle can further enhance their safety, and that’s where CarFit comes in.

According to TLCHD, CarFit is an educational program aimed for older adults that offers the opportunity to check how their personal vehicle fits them, with the goal of increasing the safety of senior drivers.

At the events, trained technicians and health professionals will work with participants to ensure their vehicle provides maximum comfort and safety. TLCHD says each CarFit check will take up to 20 minutes and registration is not required.

For more information, contact Natalie Haase at 419-461-6698 or nhaase@co.lucas.oh.us.

