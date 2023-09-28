Toledo woman charged after allegedly trafficking drugs in Hancock Co.

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman was arrested Thursday after she was caught allegedly trafficking drugs in Hancock County.

On Sept. 27 around 8:35 p.m., Stacy Cieply, 30, of Toledo, was arrested at Casey’s Convenience Store in Findlay after a drug bust that was handled by the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force, the Findlay Police Department and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

FPD says the bust stemmed from an ongoing investigation into a subject who was allegedly bringing methamphetamine from Toledo to Findlay.

According to police, Cieply has brought a total of 258 grams of methamphetamine down to Findlay over the course of three trips from Toledo. Police also seized a total of $732 from Cieply’s vehicle, which included money from the Thursday night buy.

Cieply is currently being held at the Hancock County Justice Center and is facing a charge of Trafficking Drugs, a felony of the first degree. Police say additional charges of drug trafficking are expected following an investigation.

