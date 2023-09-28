13abc Marketplace
Zoar Lutheran Church to celebrate 25th anniversary of Family Life Center by preparing 25,000 meals

By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:36 PM EDT
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Zoar Lutheran Church will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of its Family Life Center Saturday and Sunday by preparing 25,000 meals.

Throughout the weekend, the church will be utilizing the Family Life Center to join in fellowship and service. Members of the church will participate in a special service at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Following the service they will celebrate their heritage with a special polka dance party.

In addition to regular services Sunday, volunteers will be participating in Rise Against Hunger. The volunteers will begin at 8 a.m. and continue making meals until noon. During that time, they plan to make 25,000 meal kits.

The meal kits will be sent to satisfy hunger throughout the world.

Anyone in the community is welcome to volunteer. To volunteer, contact the church office at 419-874-4346.

