9/29: Derek’s Friday Noon Forecast

Foggy for a few mornings, then feeling like summer next week!
9/29: Derek's Friday Noon Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
We’ll see decreasing clouds this afternoon with a sprinkle possible and highs in the mid-70s. Dense fog is likely tonight with lows in the mid-50s. Saturday afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. More patchy, dense fog is likely Sunday morning, then sunny for the afternoon with highs around 80. Again, patchy fog possible Monday morning, followed by afternoon sunshine with highs in the low 80s. Tuesday through Thursday will be warmer with highs in the mid-80s each day. There is a chance for a few showers on Thursday evening, but more likely on Friday when it’ll be cooler with highs in the low 70s. The following weekend will be chilly with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

Sunshine Returns! Warmer Pattern Next Week
