9/29: Derek’s Friday Noon Forecast

We’ll see decreasing clouds this afternoon with a sprinkle possible and highs in the mid-70s. Dense fog is likely tonight with lows in the mid-50s. Saturday afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. More patchy, dense fog is likely Sunday morning, then sunny for the afternoon with highs around 80. Again, patchy fog possible Monday morning, followed by afternoon sunshine with highs in the low 80s. Tuesday through Thursday will be warmer with highs in the mid-80s each day. There is a chance for a few showers on Thursday evening, but more likely on Friday when it’ll be cooler with highs in the low 70s. The following weekend will be chilly with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

