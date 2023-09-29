13abc Marketplace
9/29: Jay’s Friday Evening Forecast

Foggy for a few mornings, then feeling like summer next week!
9/29: Jay’s Friday Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Widespread, dense fog is likely tonight into Saturday morning with lows in the mid-50s. Saturday afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Patchy, dense fog is possible on Sunday morning, then sunny for the afternoon with highs around 80. Again, patchy fog is possible Monday morning, followed by afternoon sunshine with highs in the low 80s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be warmer with highs in the mid-80s on both days under sunny skies. There is a chance for a few showers Thursday afternoon, but more likely from Thursday night into Friday, when it’ll be breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

