AG Yost announces $4 million grant for crisis-response technology in Ohio schools

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Friday that $4 million in grant funding will be available to school districts to buy crisis-response technology that links them directly to law enforcement in an effort to improve crisis response and crime prevention.

“When a crisis is unfolding, school administrators need tools that can quickly inform law enforcement of potential threats,” Yost said. “This grant will equip our school buildings with tools that reduce response times when minutes matter the most.”

AG Yost’s office says examples of crisis-response technology include:

Systems allowing immediate camera access to responding law enforcement

Silent panic alarms

Gunshot-detection technology

License plate reader alerts for vehicles belonging to registered sex offenders

Alert systems warning of wanted dangerous individuals

According to AG Yost’s office, school district can apply for a maximum of $30,000 in grant money for use on one or multiple buildings. Schools that applied for the pilot program are encouraged to reapply.

Grant applications will be accepted from Oct. 1 through Nov. 30 and submissions can be made here. AG Yost’s office says submission date will be a factor in the evaluations of the applications.

Recipients will be notified in January 2024 with the grant payment projected for early 2024.

If you have any questions, you can send them to officerschoolsafetygrants@ohioago.gov.

