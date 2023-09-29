13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

AG Yost announces $4 million grant for crisis-response technology in Ohio schools

The new technology will link schools directly to law enforcement during a crisis.
The new technology will link schools directly to law enforcement during a crisis.(Elvert Barnes / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Friday that $4 million in grant funding will be available to school districts to buy crisis-response technology that links them directly to law enforcement in an effort to improve crisis response and crime prevention.

“When a crisis is unfolding, school administrators need tools that can quickly inform law enforcement of potential threats,” Yost said. “This grant will equip our school buildings with tools that reduce response times when minutes matter the most.”

AG Yost’s office says examples of crisis-response technology include:

  • Systems allowing immediate camera access to responding law enforcement
  • Silent panic alarms
  • Gunshot-detection technology
  • License plate reader alerts for vehicles belonging to registered sex offenders
  • Alert systems warning of wanted dangerous individuals

According to AG Yost’s office, school district can apply for a maximum of $30,000 in grant money for use on one or multiple buildings. Schools that applied for the pilot program are encouraged to reapply.

Grant applications will be accepted from Oct. 1 through Nov. 30 and submissions can be made here. AG Yost’s office says submission date will be a factor in the evaluations of the applications.

Recipients will be notified in January 2024 with the grant payment projected for early 2024.

If you have any questions, you can send them to officerschoolsafetygrants@ohioago.gov.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Goodtime I ferry lost its forward propulsion Saturday and got stuck on Lake Erie, officials...
Ferry passengers back on land after malfunction strands them on Lake Erie
Police say a woman was found dead from an apparent dog bite in the 4200 block of Grantley on...
Woman found dead in Toledo yard from apparent dog bite
Nearly 30 minutes after the initial incident, a second crash happened and police say an...
TPD: Man dead, woman hurt in wrong-way crash on Anthony Wayne Bridge
According to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office, Thomas Sepeda, 63, died after he was stabbed in...
Man found stabbed to death in Toledo
A Lucas County deputy left her gun in the restroom of the Subway restaurant in Spring Meadows...
Subway employee finds Lucas County deputy’s gun in restroom

Latest News

Toledo Police responded to an incident on Stickney Ave. near Manhattan Blvd.
One killed, one in custody following Thursday evening shooting on Stickney Ave.
Mercy Health reaches health insurance deal with Anthem
Toledo Public School parents are speaking out about issues they are having when it comes to...
Toledo mother says her children have been home from school for more than a month due to TPS bus issue
September 29th Weather Forecast