BGSU participating in National Hazing Prevention Week

A student-led committee put on anti-hazing educational programming this week for students, staff and the public.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - From Sept. 24-30, universities across the country took part in National Hazing Prevention Week.

At Bowling Green State University (BGSU), a student-led committee put on anti-hazing educational programming during the week for students, staff and the public.

The week prior, BGSU informed local law enforcement about an alleged hazing incident involving the hockey team. It’s currently under investigation.

Despite this, student leaders at the university said that because someone reported this alleged incident, it’s a sign the anti-hazing and safety programming at the university is having an impact.

Events on BGSU’s campus included education in topics such as bystander intervention, consent and programming from the iamstonefoltz Foundation, which was made in honor of Stone Foltz, a BGSU student who died in after a hazing ritual in 2021.

On Wednesday in the Bowen Thompson Student Union (BTSU) was a Gallery Walk and New Member Red Flags event. At the event, Lauren Albert, the health educator of community focus, taught participants the signs of hazing.

“We talk about controlling your life, when you sleep, when you eat, what you wear, how you look to join this organization,” Albert said. “All those things are red flags that we are looking out for.”

These events also showcased the anti-hazing programming in place at the university, year-round according to Hannah Grabke, one of the student committee members.

“Other organizations, athletics, band and student government have taken this initiative within their own selves, to educate their members and have some sort of training in terms of recognizing hazing,” Grabke said.

Grabke said, progress is being made.

“The education is working in terms of how to report hazing. People are more aware and conscious of what they are doing whether it’s a subtle form of hazing, it’s still hazing and we are working to eradicate it,” said Grabke.

There is another event Friday, Sept. 29 called Hazing Prevention in Academics. It’s in the BTSU from 11-2 p.m., open to the BGSU community.

For more information regarding BGSU anti-hazing efforts, or if one would like to report a potential incident, visit the links we mentioned tab on 13abc.com.

