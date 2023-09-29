13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Bond set for suspect arrested in shooting that killed one Thursday evening

One person was shot and killed Thursday evening near Pete’s Market on Stickney Ave.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In a court hearing Friday, a Lucas County judge set the bond for a man accused of shooting and killing a person Thursday evening near Pete’s Market on Stickney Avenue.

According to an official with the Toledo Police Department, 19-year-old Cato Hornbeak was arrested at the scene of the shooting. Court records show Hornbeak faces a felonious assault charge and a murder charge. Hornbeak is being held at the Lucas County Jail and a judge set his bond at $1,000,000 at no percent in a court hearing Friday.

According to an official with the Toledo Police Department, officers responded to a shooting around 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28. When officers arrived, they found Sharod Taylor, 39, who had been shot at least once. Taylor was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later declared dead.

The Lucas County Coroner’s Office declared the death a homicide after performing an autopsy on Taylor’s body on Sept. 29, finding the cause of death to be multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.

Hornbeak is set to return to court on Oct. 2.

Hornbeak was charged with murder.
Hornbeak was charged with murder.(Toledo Police)
According to an official with the Toledo Police Department, one man was shot Thursday evening.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Goodtime I ferry lost its forward propulsion Saturday and got stuck on Lake Erie, officials...
Ferry passengers back on land after malfunction strands them on Lake Erie
Police say a woman was found dead from an apparent dog bite in the 4200 block of Grantley on...
Woman found dead in Toledo yard from apparent dog bite
Nearly 30 minutes after the initial incident, a second crash happened and police say an...
TPD: Man dead, woman hurt in wrong-way crash on Anthony Wayne Bridge
Toledo Public School parents are speaking out about issues they are having when it comes to...
Toledo mother says her children have been home from school for more than a month due to TPS bus issue
Mauriana Rocha (left) and Omar Diaz Jr. (right) were arrested after leading police on a high...
Three teens arrested after 120 mph police chase through Oak Harbor, Elmore

Latest News

The Down Syndrome Association of Greater Toledo held its Annual Toledo Buddy Walk on Sunday at...
Toledo Buddy Walk to kick off Sunday, honoring individuals with Down syndrome
Dense, widespread fog to start, but there is plenty of sunshine to look forward to in the First...
9/30: Erin's Saturday Forecast
The crash is currently under investigation.
Driver killed in one-car collision Saturday morning, police say
Dense, widespread fog to start, but there is plenty of sunshine to look forward to in the First...
9/30: Erin's Saturday Forecast
UAW Local 12 members at the Toledo Assembly Complex picket during the UAW strike in September...
UAW president to join Toledo picket line Saturday