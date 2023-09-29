Bond set for suspect arrested in shooting that killed one Thursday evening

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In a court hearing Friday, a Lucas County judge set the bond for a man accused of shooting and killing a person Thursday evening near Pete’s Market on Stickney Avenue.

According to an official with the Toledo Police Department, 19-year-old Cato Hornbeak was arrested at the scene of the shooting. Court records show Hornbeak faces a felonious assault charge and a murder charge. Hornbeak is being held at the Lucas County Jail and a judge set his bond at $1,000,000 at no percent in a court hearing Friday.

According to an official with the Toledo Police Department, officers responded to a shooting around 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28. When officers arrived, they found Sharod Taylor, 39, who had been shot at least once. Taylor was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later declared dead.

The Lucas County Coroner’s Office declared the death a homicide after performing an autopsy on Taylor’s body on Sept. 29, finding the cause of death to be multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.

Hornbeak is set to return to court on Oct. 2.

