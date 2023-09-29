Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday - Sept. 29th, 2023
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Week seven of the high school football season is clearly the biggest week yet when it comes to the biggest games.
League or conference title positioning is on the line in the following games: Perrysburg at Whitmer, Anthony Wayne at Findlay, Bowling Green at Southview, and Patrick Henry at Liberty Center.
On top of that, there’s a top-ten-in-the-state showdown between Edison and Perkins, who are both undefeated.
Host Justin Feldkamp will have highlights from those games to go along with the cheerleaders of the week, the trifecta, and the latest Top 13 Power Poll.
HIGHLIGHTED GAMES
Bowling Green at Southview
Perrysburg at Whitmer
Anthony Wayne at Findlay
Fremont Ross at Clay
Central Catholic at St. John’s
Waite at Start
Ypsilanti Lincoln at Bedford
Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic at Toledo Christian
Huron at Bellevue
Edison at Perkins
Whiteford at Erie-Mason
De La Salle at St. Francis
Lima Senior at Rogers
Bowsher at Napoleon
Patrick Henry at Liberty Center
Springfield at Northview
