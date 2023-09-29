13abc Marketplace
Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday - Sept. 29th, 2023

Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday with BCSN and 13abc
Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday with BCSN and 13abc(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Week seven of the high school football season is clearly the biggest week yet when it comes to the biggest games.

League or conference title positioning is on the line in the following games: Perrysburg at Whitmer, Anthony Wayne at Findlay, Bowling Green at Southview, and Patrick Henry at Liberty Center.

On top of that, there’s a top-ten-in-the-state showdown between Edison and Perkins, who are both undefeated.

Host Justin Feldkamp will have highlights from those games to go along with the cheerleaders of the week, the trifecta, and the latest Top 13 Power Poll.

HIGHLIGHTED GAMES

Bowling Green at Southview

Perrysburg at Whitmer

Anthony Wayne at Findlay

Fremont Ross at Clay

Central Catholic at St. John’s

Waite at Start

Ypsilanti Lincoln at Bedford

Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic at Toledo Christian

Huron at Bellevue

Edison at Perkins

Whiteford at Erie-Mason

De La Salle at St. Francis

Lima Senior at Rogers

Bowsher at Napoleon

Patrick Henry at Liberty Center

Springfield at Northview

