DeWine announces new program to increase teen driver training options

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Governor DeWine announced details about a new program that he says will increase the number of quality training programs in Ohio.

DeWine’s office says the Creating Opportunities for Driver Education Grant Program aims to provide more opportunities for teens to access affordable, quality driver education.

The grants will be used to help educational service centers, school districts and career technical schools establish or expand driver training programs in the high schools they serve.

“Driver training programs are critical to establishing safe driving habits for Ohio’s youth,” said Governor DeWine. “By bringing more affordable training options to the schools where students are, more teens will learn valuable driving skills in communities where there is currently limited or no access to driver training schools.”

According to DeWine’s office, $4 million in state funds will be awarded by the Ohio Traffic Safety Office to qualifying entities through a competitive grant process. The funding can be used to cover the cost of training vehicles, instructor salaries, online education and other administrative costs.

“Parents know the value and importance of driver training, which is why many schools in Ohio are experiencing long backlogs and delays,” said Emily Davidson, OTSO Director. “More driver training schools and instructors mean more opportunities for students to get quality instruction to become safe, experienced drivers.”

The deadline for agencies to submit their proposals is Dec. 15.

Click here to find the complete grant proposal and guidelines.

