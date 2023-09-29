13abc Marketplace
DSAGT to hold 22nd annual Toledo Buddy Walk this weekend

By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Down Syndrome Association of Greater Toledo has announced the 22nd annual Toledo Buddy Walk will be held on Sunday.

The Toledo Buddy walk kicks off at 12 p.m. on Oct. 1 at Owens Community College located at 185 3rd St. in Perrysburg. The event will feature music, inflatables, pumpkin painting, a resource fair and more followed by a ceremonial walk around campus.

DSAGT says the Toledo Buddy Walk is a wonderful, heart-warming event in which thousands of people from coast to coast and around the world participate each year.

“We are really proud to be celebrating 22 years of the Toledo Buddy Walk this year. Not only is this our largest awareness event of the year but it’s also our largest fundraiser as well,” said Krista Jensen, executive director at DSAGT. “Our goal is to create a meaningful and fun experience for our families and friends by having local mascots and athletes, activities and inflatables, basket raffles and 50/50, appearances by local community partners, Little Caesars pizza, and more, in addition to our ceremonial walk, all while raising funds for vital programs and services.”

The cost for each individual walker is $20 for adults and $10 for children. DSAGT says every participant that registers will receive an even t-shirt while supplies last.

To register, or to donate, click here.

