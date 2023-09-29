Fall tours on Lake Erie and the Maumee River

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo is surrounded by water. The Maumee River, Lake Erie and all kinds of other waterways. There are two special boats docked in downtown Toledo that help you explore the beauty around us. The Glass City Pearl and the Sandpiper.

Paul Lis is the owner of J and M Cruise Lines and a captain. While the Glass City Pearl is a new addition to the fleet, the Sandpiper has been traveling these waters for decades. “The boat was designed to look like an old Erie Canal boat. True to that design it is a flat-bottom boat so it can easily navigate the shallow areas. It was built to a specific height so it could fit under the Norfolk Southern Bridge without having to have the bridge opened. The boat is 64 feet long and 18 feet wide.”

The Sandpiper crew provides guided tours up and down the Maumee River.

“It’s just a special way to see Toledo from a different vantage point. You can’t get these views from driving down any roads in town,” Lis said.

Lis’ love of the water started with his grandfather who was a charter boat captain and used to take him fishing.

“By the time I got in high school, this is what I chose to do in the summers to make extra money. I worked on the boats and fell in love with being on the water every day,” Lis said.

The Sandpiper has hosted all kinds of milestone events for generations of families. There have been weddings, birthday and graduation parties, reunions and much more on board.

“We host a lot of corporate and team-building events as well. A lot of school trips, and not just elementary and high schools, we work with colleges and universities too. The University of Toledo does a lot with us,” Lis said.

As the season changes, the tours focus on the fall foliage. There’s also plenty of wildlife to see from bald eagles and deer to foxes.

“What a great way to end the season. Bring some donuts and cider and enjoy everything mother nature has to offer in the fall,” Lis said.

There are special fall events for the little ones, too.

“We do a half-hour boat ride for the kids. They come dress up and we pass out candy. We also pass out kid jokes and they can come up to a microphone and read them. It’s a lot of fun,” Lis said.

And it’s not just the Sandpiper. The Glass City Pearl is the latest vessel in the fleet. It goes up and down the river and out on the lake. Every Sunday in September and October there are special trips on Lake Erie. “We get to utilize the Pearl to take people perch fishing out on the lake. It’s an all-day affair. Eight hours dock to dock.”

Both boats provide a unique look at our corner of the world. The Sandpiper can hold about 100 passengers. 125 people can be on board the Glass City Pearl. There are all kinds of special tours and events available on board both boats along with private parties.

The boats run seven days a week from mid-March through October. To learn more, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.