Government contractor hacked, DHS says

A Department of Homeland Security contractor was the victim of a ransomware attack, federal...
FILE - A Department of Homeland Security contractor was the victim of a ransomware attack, federal officials disclosed.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - The Department of Homeland Security is investigating a ransomware attack on a government contractor.

Johnson Controls, a major manufacturer of alarm and building automation systems, was hacked last week.

It caused disruptions to information technology systems and knocked some of the company’s subsidiary websites offline.

The company said disruptions to its business are ongoing.

Meanwhile, internal DHS correspondence revealed officials are trying to determine if any sensitive security information was compromised, including any personally identifiable information of DHS officials.

