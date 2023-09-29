13abc Marketplace
Mercy Health reaches health insurance deal with Anthem

By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mercy Health will remain in-network for those insured by Anthem after the two companies reached a deal September 29.

The agreement will allow Anthem members on the Medicare Advantage, Medicaid and employer-based coverage plans to utilize Mercy Health care through 2028.

“I’m proud that both organizations continued to focus on our shared priority: the communities we serve,” said Anthem Ohio President Jane Peterson. “We worked together to creatively address affordability for our members and the financial needs of an important care provider. This agreement provides long-term stable access to care at Mercy Health without cost increases for our members and employers.”

“We understand that being out network can be very difficult, and we are pleased that patients with Anthem insurance can now see our physicians and use our hospitals at an in-network cost,” said Bob Baxter, president, Mercy Health - Toledo. “We sincerely believe that access to quality health care services is vital for our communities. This new agreement protects our patients’ access to compassionate care close to home.”

Details of the agreement are not being released due to confidentiality provisions in the contract. As part of the agreement, Mercy Health has agreed to dismiss a Virginia lawsuit as the organizations form collaborative teams to address claims submissions and payment processes.

Anthem members may contact the Member Service phone number on their Anthem ID card for assistance with any questions. Mercy Health patients may also call 888-354-0205 for more information.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

