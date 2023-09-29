13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Protection ordered dismissed against former St. Francis football coach

The civil protection order put in place for the former St. Francis de Sales High School football coach has been dismissed.
By Shaun Hegarty
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The civil protection order put in place for the former Saint Francis de Sales high school football coach has been dismissed.

This after the assistant coach who filed for it didn’t show up in court Friday. The dismissal from the judge today ends the case. A case that started with new hope for a storied football program many months ago.

On a Friday morning in late September, Charles Woolridge was probably expecting to be prepping for a big football game for the Saint Francis Knights. Instead, he was inside a court building in downtown Toledo where a judge dismissed the civil stalking protection order issued against him.

Woolridge’s former offensive coordinator at Saint Francis, John Allen, filed for that protection order. That came after Woolridge allegedly slapped Allen after a practice and then wrote threatening text messages according to a police report.

A judge initially ordered the protection order two weeks ago, Friday was another hearing to determine if the order would be extended.

“Don’t have much to say. Just disappointed. Just that I couldn’t lead the program. Just lead the program and get it fixed and headed in the right direction,” said Woolridge

Court proceedings are over now that Allen did not show up to court Friday. We asked Woolridge if he was disappointed in how the entire year had gone.

“Yeah, it’s just a little bigger than that. I’ve had a lot going on with, as far as just moving to Toledo and everything. I still have stuff in storage and different things. It was to a degree tough managing the whole process but we live, we learn, we move on,” said Woolridge.

Woolridge was new to Saint Francis, Toledo and this area. He resigned on September 14th just after the alleged physical altercation. He’d coached previously in Cleveland, Washington DC and Virginia.

We asked if he had a message to his players.

“Nah, just wish them all the best. Hoping that some of the guys who do want to play college football have success,” said Woolridge.

Saint Francis is now working with an interim coach. There’s no firm timetable for hiring a permanent one. Allen remains with the program.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Goodtime I ferry lost its forward propulsion Saturday and got stuck on Lake Erie, officials...
Ferry passengers back on land after malfunction strands them on Lake Erie
Police say a woman was found dead from an apparent dog bite in the 4200 block of Grantley on...
Woman found dead in Toledo yard from apparent dog bite
Nearly 30 minutes after the initial incident, a second crash happened and police say an...
TPD: Man dead, woman hurt in wrong-way crash on Anthony Wayne Bridge
According to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office, Thomas Sepeda, 63, died after he was stabbed in...
Man found stabbed to death in Toledo
A Lucas County deputy left her gun in the restroom of the Subway restaurant in Spring Meadows...
Subway employee finds Lucas County deputy’s gun in restroom

Latest News

9/29: Jay’s Friday Evening Forecast
9/29: Jay’s Friday Evening Forecast
Big Nut, Jon Peters
‘Big Nut’ gives back off the field to area high school students
Pictures of the Week! Sept. 28, 2023
Whitehouse Village Council meeting.
Report released in former Whitehouse mayor investigation