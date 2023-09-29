Report released in former Whitehouse mayor investigation

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A newly released report shows there were sufficient grounds to remove former Whitehouse Mayor Don Atkinson from his position if he had not resigned last month.

According to the three-page report, James Silk of Toledo-based Spengler Nathanson Attorneys at Law was hired on August 15th, 2023 to conduct an investigation into Atkinson’s behavior and conduct after council members had expressed concerns to Atkinson. Those concerns included allegations that Atkinson was intoxicated while conducting Village of Whitehouse business, misused Village resources, and mistreated staff.

Atkinson resigned from office on August 17th. At the time, he had said in a press release: “After serious consideration, I am hereby tendering my resignation as mayor of Whitehouse. Serving the Village of Whitehouse has been one of the highlights of my life.”

While Atkinson chose to step down, the report states Council still decided to “complete the investigation in the interest of transparency and public disclosure.”

According to the report, witnesses stated Atkinson had attended the Village meetings intoxicated and that he would allegedly conduct business after hours while intoxicated. The majority of witnesses interviewed believed that Mr. Atkinson was intoxicated at Village meetings and when in the proximity of Atkinson, they “detected the smell of alcohol” and he “had slurred speech and would act erratically.” The report also noted some witnesses stated he had “glassy eyes” and “difficulty in running the meetings in an orderly fashion.”

Some witnesses did not observe Atkinson intoxicated at meetings and Atkinson also denied that he was intoxicated at any meeting. In a letter on September 14th to Silk, he said:

“I have never been intoxicated at any meeting whatsoever. When my phone rings I answer it. If I am watching a football game and drinking an alcoholic beverage in my home, I do not believe this constitutes a violation of any kind.”

In addition to intoxication concerns, another concern listed in the report was Atkinson’s treatment of staff. According to the report, staff members complained of their treatment by Atkinson, claiming he would call them “frequently during non-work hours” and “threaten they would lose their jobs if they did not do what Mr. Atkinson wanted.”

In the same letter to Silk, Atkinson also denied these allegations, stating “I have never mistreated any employee of the Village. In fact, the opposite is true. I place the village and our employees first and myself second. Each one of them is dear to my heart.”

Finally, the Council was also reportedly concerned that Atkinson had misused public resources by requiring staff, while at work, to provide assistance for a fundraiser and that there was allegedly a requirement that staff use their own funds to contribute to the fundraiser. The report also stated Atkinson requested a Village account to be opened to deposit funds, however, evidence showed he did not pursue it after being informed that it was not appropriate to open such an account. According to Atkinson’s letter to Silk, the fundraiser was for a raffle to raise money for his friend’s son who had been diagnosed with leukemia. He denied coercing any employees, but did state that he had discussed possibly opening a bank account for donations before abandoning the idea.

In the conclusion of the report, evidence supported that he did create a difficult work environment for Village staff and that he interacted with staff while intoxicated. The report stated if Atkinson had not resigned, there would have been sufficient grounds to remove him due to “his intoxication at Village meetings and while conducting Village business.” However, the evidence did not find that Atkinson’s treatment of staff rose to the level that would justify his removal and no evidence found Atkinson had misused any Village resources.

