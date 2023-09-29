13abc Marketplace
September 29th Weather Forecast

Sunshine Returns! Warmer Pattern Next Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 3:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be cloudy early with the chance of a sprinkle. Otherwise, the sunshine will make a return this afternoon with a high in the lower 70s. Dense fog is likely tonight with a low in the middle 50s. The weekend will be mostly sunny with a high in the mid to upper 70s on Saturday and around 80 on Sunday. Monday will bring more sunshine with highs in the low 80s. Tuesday through Thursday will be warmer with highs in the middle 80s. There is a chance for a few showers late Thursday evening. The following weekend is expected to be cooler.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

