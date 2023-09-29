13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Toledo mother says her children have been home from school for more than a month due to TPS bus issue

Toledo Public School parents are speaking out about issues they are having when it comes to bussing for their children with special needs.
By Carli Petrus
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Beyond frustrated, Madison Heier says it has been more than a month of no school for her two girls. According to Heier, that is because Toledo Public Schools will not provide them with a bus, and they currently have no other way of getting there.

“I had the school calling me, asking me why my kids aren’t in school,” said Heier. “Every single time that I called, I was hung up on, transferred to a dead line every time, or was cussed out, and they kept telling me they were going to send emails to the director, many people, people on the board.”

With one daughter who has special needs and uses a wheelchair, Heier says she understands her situation may be tricky.

“I did an inter-district transfer for my other daughter so they could both catch the same bus, go to the same school, and everything like that. We filled out the correct forms. They were approved on the 11th of last month,” Heier said.

She believes she has done everything she is supposed to on her end. “I should not have to fight this hard,” said Heier. “Two and a half months I have not received one call from anyone. The only reason we had gotten a call was because after we had emailed you about what was going on, I had said that to them on the phone, and then it was, let’s try to figure something out.”

A spokesperson with TPS tells 13 Action News over the phone that there was a busing issue, but they figured something out. Heier’s daughters will have a bus to and from school starting Monday.

When we asked why it took us getting involved to get an answer, we were told we would receive a call back. We are still waiting for that phone call.

Heier says there may be other families dealing with similar issues.

Her daughter’s nurse, Tamara Smith, who also has a son with special needs at TPS, says she went through almost exactly the same thing.

“Last year, he didn’t even go to school. This year he is in school, but the same thing the beginning of the school year, had to keep calling, had to threaten to call the news for them to do anything,” said Smith.

Both women say they’re looking to hold the district accountable and hope changes can be made to TPS transportation soon.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Goodtime I ferry lost its forward propulsion Saturday and got stuck on Lake Erie, officials...
Ferry passengers back on land after malfunction strands them on Lake Erie
Police say a woman was found dead from an apparent dog bite in the 4200 block of Grantley on...
Woman found dead in Toledo yard from apparent dog bite
Nearly 30 minutes after the initial incident, a second crash happened and police say an...
TPD: Man dead, woman hurt in wrong-way crash on Anthony Wayne Bridge
According to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office, Thomas Sepeda, 63, died after he was stabbed in...
Man found stabbed to death in Toledo
A Lucas County deputy left her gun in the restroom of the Subway restaurant in Spring Meadows...
Subway employee finds Lucas County deputy’s gun in restroom

Latest News

September 29th Weather Forecast
9/28/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
9/28/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
Toledo Police responded to an incident on Stickney Ave. near Manhattan Blvd.
One killed, one in custody following Thursday evening shooting on Sitckney Ave.
The Health Department posted an orange sign on the door saying the home is unfit for human...
Neighborhood Nuisance: Owner of cockroach-infested home speaks out