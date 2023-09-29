13abc Marketplace
Understanding your child’s individual evaluation plan

There are about 4,000 Toledo public school students on an IEP also known as an individual evaluation plan.
By Alexis Means
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Toledo Public Schools administrators say understanding the lingo can be overwhelming and confusing to some parents.

So, the district is hosting a special session to help parents better understand the process

“My son has been receiving special education services since preschool. He’s a sophomore now he’s almost 16,” TPS Special Education Parent Liaison Monica McCain said.

Monica McCain is the special education parent liaison for Toledo public schools.

She knows all too well how parents, guardians, or caregivers can get overwhelmed when they don’t under their child’s individualized education plan.

“I was the parent who was sitting in the meeting in preschool, looking at a team of people, saying, I feel like I’m sitting in a court of law, and I don’t understand any of this,” McCain said.

She will hold a virtual online session for TPS parents to help people learn about an IEP.

It’s a legal document that a student has when they have needs that are required to be supported in the classroom.

“Maybe there is a student who needs extra support in mathematics. Maybe there’s a student who has a behavioral goal to help them with transitions or behavior in the classroom, behavior in the cafeteria. This document supports the student’s learning and behavior and it helps school teams, and parents be on the same page as it relates to that student,” McCain said.

Her goal is to arm parents with information, so they don’t feel stressed during an IEP meeting.

“So, to break down some of those communication barriers that can exist at the table in the IEP meeting. That setting is really not the time to learn what you do not know,” McCain said.

The virtual session is Oct. 12 at 7 pm.

For more information call Monica McCain at 419-671-0819

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

