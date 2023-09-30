9/30: Erin’s Saturday Forecast

Dense fog early this Saturday morning will start lifting with the warming temperatures. Mostly sunny skies on the other side of it, and temperatures hit the mid-70s. More fog will develop overnight into tomorrow with mostly clear skies - overnight lows in the middle to upper 50s. Tomorrow will be warmer, hitting the 80s once again, and temperatures will stay warm through the greater part of the work week. Monday morning - more IMPACTFUL fog. Otherwise, mostly sunny skies and dry conditions stick around. Showers and thunderstorms, as well as the cooler temperatures, are headed our way Thursday evening and Friday.

