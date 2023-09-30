13abc Marketplace
9/30: Erin’s Saturday Forecast

Foggy mornings; sunny and warm days
Dense, widespread fog to start, but there is plenty of sunshine to look forward to in the First Alert extended forecast.
By Erin Ashley
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Dense fog early this Saturday morning will start lifting with the warming temperatures. Mostly sunny skies on the other side of it, and temperatures hit the mid-70s. More fog will develop overnight into tomorrow with mostly clear skies - overnight lows in the middle to upper 50s. Tomorrow will be warmer, hitting the 80s once again, and temperatures will stay warm through the greater part of the work week. Monday morning - more IMPACTFUL fog. Otherwise, mostly sunny skies and dry conditions stick around. Showers and thunderstorms, as well as the cooler temperatures, are headed our way Thursday evening and Friday.

