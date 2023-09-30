BREAKING: Large police, SWAT response in East Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A large police presence, including a SWAT team, is in the area of an East Toledo neighborhood Saturday evening.

SWAT officers and TPD are responding to a situation in the area of Albert and White Street in East Toledo.

Neighbors told 13 Action News they heard gunshots in the area before the officers responded.

13 Action News crews saw several officers circling a house. At least three people have been taken in handcuffs and placed in the back of a police cruiser. It is not clear at this time if the three were arrested or detained.

Officers have not been able to provide information, as the incident is ongoing.

