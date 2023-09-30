13abc Marketplace
Dream come true: 11-year-old with rare brain cancer meets Bengals star players Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase

The 11-year-old has a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer. (Source: WXIX)
By Kendall Hyde and Gray News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DAYTON, Ky. (WXIX/Gray News) - Dreams came true on Thursday when an 11-year-old boy from Northern Kentucky met his heroes.

Gavin Hogie has medulloblastoma group three, which his doctors said is a rare, aggressive form of brain cancer. The cancer has a low survival rate.

The 11-year-old has endured radiation treatment and intensive chemotherapy treatments, his family said.

Gavin’s parents, Vannessa Billman and Darren Hogie, cried after learning their only son will now be in hospice care. The doctor told them after their last visit, “Go home and make as many memories as we can with him.”

With that in mind, the young fan decided to make a bucket list. At the top of the list was meeting the Cincinnati Bengals football team.

His dream came true just a day later.

Just outside of the Bengals’ practice, Gavin got to meet, talk, and get autographs from the Bengals stars he calls “family members.”

Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and other Bengals stopped to meet one of their biggest fans.

“I didn’t know what to think,” Gavin said, describing meeting the Bengals players. “I was just so excited because, I mean, no one’s ever done that for me.”

The Bengals take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday in Nashville.

Gavin’s message to the team: “Who Dey! Let’s get the win on Sunday.”

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. via WXIX. All rights reserved.

