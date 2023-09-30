13abc Marketplace
Driver killed in one-car collision Saturday morning, police say

The crash is currently under investigation.
The crash is currently under investigation.
By Blake Pierce
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A driver was killed in a one-car collision Saturday morning in Toledo, according to officers with the Toledo Police Department.

Officers reported the car was traveling southbound on Parkside Boulevard around 3:40 a.m. The vehicle, with two passengers inside, was approaching Dorr Street and crashed into a light post, according to TPD.

Officers say the driver of the vehicle was killed in the collision. TPD did not release the driver’s identity at this time. One passenger was in the vehicle and officers reported they sustained no injuries.

No charges have been filed in connection and the crash remains under investigation by TPD.

