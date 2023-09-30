13abc Marketplace
Father of corpse abuse suspect faces obstruction, tampering charges

Court records show Dudrow II was arrested Wednesday evening on an outstanding warrant.
Court records show Dudrow II was arrested Wednesday evening on an outstanding warrant.
By Blake Pierce
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CLAY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - The father of a Genoa man facing charges in connection to a Sandusky woman’s death, was arrested and is now facing multiple felony charges of obstruction and tampering.

Donald Dudrow II, 64, was indicted on three felony counts of obstructing justice and a felony tampering with evidence charge, according to court records out of Ottawa County. Court records show Dudrow II was arrested Wednesday evening on an outstanding warrant. Records also show Dudrow II posted their own recognizance bond Friday.

Dudrow’s son, Donald W. Dudrow III, 35, of Genoa, is facing Abuse of a Corpse and Tampering with Evidence charges in connection to the death of Laura L. Brown, 36, of Sandusky, according to Clay Township Police Department. Dudrow III was booked into the Ottawa County Jail and is being held on a $250,000 bond, after pleading not guilty to all charges.

