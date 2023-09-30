JR Majewski enters primary for OH-09 congressional seat

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Republican JR Majewski, of Port Clinton, Ohio told 13 Action News he is running for the OH-09 Congressional seat, once again looking to challenge the incumbent Democratic Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur in the 2024 election.

After falling short in the 2022 election, the Trump-backed candidate is entering into the GOP primary for Ohio’s ninth congressional district. Two other Republicans are currently in the race: Craig Riedel, a former state representative from Defiance, and Steve Lankenau, a former mayor of Napoleon.

Democratic Congresswoman Kaptur has said she intends to run again in 2024.

The primary election for the 2024 election is set for May 2024.

