JR Majewski enters primary for OH-09 congressional seat
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Republican JR Majewski, of Port Clinton, Ohio told 13 Action News he is running for the OH-09 Congressional seat, once again looking to challenge the incumbent Democratic Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur in the 2024 election.
After falling short in the 2022 election, the Trump-backed candidate is entering into the GOP primary for Ohio’s ninth congressional district. Two other Republicans are currently in the race: Craig Riedel, a former state representative from Defiance, and Steve Lankenau, a former mayor of Napoleon.
Democratic Congresswoman Kaptur has said she intends to run again in 2024.
The primary election for the 2024 election is set for May 2024.
