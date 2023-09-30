Plane crashes in Ottawa County Saturday afternoon

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A plane traveling with two people crashed in Ottawa County Saturday afternoon, according to officials with the Sandusky Post of OSHP.

Officials say a plane crashed into the Portage River and the two people inside were uninjured.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, Erie Township Fire and EMS, and Bay Township Fire and EMS were on the scene.

Officials told 13 Action News they do not have information as to what caused the crash.

This is a developing story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.