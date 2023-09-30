13abc Marketplace
Toledo Buddy Walk to kick off Sunday, honoring individuals with Down syndrome

By Blake Pierce
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Celebrating 22 years, The Annual Toledo Buddy Walk is set to return Sunday, honoring individuals with Down syndrome and their loved ones, according to organizers with The Down Syndrome Association of Greater Toledo (DSAGT).

The Toledo Buddy Walk, first established in 1995, serves to raise funds, awareness and acceptance for the Down syndrome community across northwest Ohio and southern Michigan.

“Our goal is to create a meaningful and fun experience for our families and friends by having local mascots and athletes, activities and inflatables, basket raffles and 50/50, appearances by local community partners, Little Caesars pizza, and more, in addition to our ceremonial walk, all while raising funds for vital programs and services,” said Executive Director, Krista Jensen.

The event is set to kick off at 12 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1 at Owens Community College, located at 185 Third St. in Perrysburg. Participants in the walk must pay $20 for adults, $10 for children and they will receive an event t-shirt while supplies last. Those wishing to support The Toledo Buddy Walk can do so by visiting the DSAGT website or in person during the event.

