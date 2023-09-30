TPD: Man in critical condition, one in custody after Saturday shooting

Editor’s Note: The attached video aired prior to officials confirming a shooting.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man is in critical condition after being shot Saturday, according to officers with the Toledo Police Department who have arrested a person for investigation.

SWAT officers and TPD responded to the shooting in the area of Albert and White Street in East Toledo. 13 Action News crews saw several officers circling a house and at least three people were taken out.

Officials told 13 Action News one person is in custody and being investigated by officers. Officers have not released details on a suspect.

This is a developing story.

