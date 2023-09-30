TPD: Woman hits Toledo ambulance, flees the scene, crashes again

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - TPD officials say an ambulance belonging to the City of Toledo was involved in a hit-and-run crash, leading to functional damage to the vehicle.

Officials say a female driver of the other vehicle was traveling northbound on Oak Street near Navarre Avenue and crashed into the back of the ambulance. Officials say the driver then fled the scene and caused a second crash.

Toledo fire command responded to the scene around 7:30 p.m. Thursday and said nobody was injured but the ambulance sustained damage. The report stated charges are to be filed.

